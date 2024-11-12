Perfect Chicago Cubs Trade Target Predicted To Be Moved by Okland Athletics
Around Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs should feel confident that they're in a much better position than many other teams. That isn't to say that the Cubs can take their foot off the gas and not do everything they need to improve this roster, but they have so many assets that it's tough to imagine a scenario where they don't get better.
If they don't, there's only one person to blame: Jed Hoyer.
A lot of the talk for them this offseason has centered on who they could sign. That's a fair point, as Chicago needs to do whatever is needed to sign some of the top players on the market.
However, it's important to note that the Cubs have other ways to improve, especially on the trade market. If they could find a way to trade for some of the top players available, things would look much better in 2025.
That's why having this good of a farm system is as big of a deal as many have made it.
That doesn't mean they need to gut their farm system, but the reality of the situation is that if Chicago wants to win in the near future, they have to stop prospect hugging. Having young players in the farm system is always a positive, but at the end of the day, winning at the Big League level needs to be the biggest priority.
That's why they need to be all in on outfielder Brent Rooker.
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac named him a trade candidate, highlighting his campaign.
"Rooker has 3 more years of team control remaining, so the Athletics don’t need to be in a rush to move him this winter. The 29-year-old has 46 doubles and 69 homers across his past two seasons, and would be a strong addition to the middle of a batting lineup. He’s a minus defender, and strikes out at a pretty aggressive rate, but if the A’s are willing to listen, there will be offers this offseason."
If there's one team around Major League Baseball who could put together a package for the right-handed slugger, it's the Cubs. They have a slew of prospects, and this is the exact type of player they need to target.
The 30-year-old isn't getting any younger, but his bat doesn't seem to be slowing down. Factor in that he doesn't hit free agency until 2028, and he's looking at a relatively cheap contract for the next few years.
That'd give them the flexibility to make other moves, too.