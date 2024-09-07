Pitcher Chicago Cubs Had Interest in Last Offseason Predicted To Leave Current Team
The Chicago Cubs dropped a tough 3-0 contest against the New York Yankees on Friday afternoon and now sit 4.5 games behind in the National League Wild Card. With less than a month in the regular season, every game from here on out counts.
While the Yankees haven't played well in recent weeks, they're still among the more talented teams in Major League Baseball. However, if the Cubs can find a way to win the next two games and two of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their upcoming series, they should feel good about their chances of making the postseason.
That's, of course, if they take care of the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, and some other average to below-average teams Chicago will play during the remainder of September.
Whether the Cubs make the postseason or not, the expectation is that they'll be aggressive in the offseason. Jobs will likely be on the line, which typically leads to clubs doing whatever it takes to put together a championship-caliber roster.
There will be many options this winter, including Shane Bieber, who Chicago was reportedly interested in last offseason. Bieber is an interesting name to follow over the winter months.
He's dealt with a few injuries over the past few seasons and is coming off Tommy John surgery. However, in his two appearances during the 2024 campaign, he posted a 0.00 ERA and struck out 20 in just 12.0 innings pitched.
Tommy John isn't always easy to come back from, but it's become common around Major League Baseball. Doctors know how to treat it, so the hope is for Bieber to come back and be the same type of pitcher he's been throughout the first seven years of his career.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted he'd leave the Cleveland Guardians in the offseason, opening the door for a potential signing with the Cubs.
"The question now is whether he might consider accepting a qualifying offer while he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April. The 29-year-old tossed 12 scoreless innings with a 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in two starts before hitting the injured list, and he could conceivably be ready to return around the All-Star break next year. A back-loaded, two-year deal similar to what Brandon Woodruff signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason could also be a mutually beneficial approach."
As Reuter alluded to, he might have to take a smaller contract due to the injury. However, that should benefit Chicago. They could give him a two-year deal and see if he still has it. If he does, they could look to extend him over those two years.
There might be some risk, but if he's at his best, the reward would be massive.