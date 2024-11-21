Pitcher Linked to Chicago Cubs in Trade Talks Viewed As 'Most Likely' to Get Dealt
Unlike last winter, the Chicago Cubs got off to a fast start.
Knowing they needed to add bullpen help and bring in another catching option, Jed Hoyer and his front office wasted little time getting something done by trading for reliever Eli Morgan and bringing in Matt Thaiss to backup Miguel Amaya.
While the Cubs likely won't stop at that one addition for their relief staff, taking care of the catcher position this early allows them to focus their attention elsewhere.
There have been plenty of rumors about what their top priorities actually are this offseason, but one thing that continues to materialize is their desire to add another starting pitcher.
Chicago could become players in the free agency market now that they didn't spend money to fill the holes in their bullpen and behind the plate, but with early indications suggesting they have already taken themselves out of the Corbin Burnes sweepstakes, there are some questions if they will truly be active for other top-of-the-market arms.
Making another trade could be in the cards for the Cubs, and if that's the case, a player who they might have interest in has now been named by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report as someone the Seattle Mariners are "most likely" to move this winter.
"Logan Gilbert and George Kirby seem to be the arms Seattle is building around ... Bryan Woo is still only 24 and can't become a free agent until after the 2029 season. He might be their most valuable trade chip after going 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA across 121.1 innings pitched last year," he writes.
That fits with what was written here at Chicago Cubs On SI when taking a look at the speculation that these two clubs could be cooking up a trade.
Bryan Woo was the exact player highlighted as someone the Mariners might be willing to part with.
Nico Hoerner has been linked in possible trade discussions this offseason and could be someone Seattle looks to target as a two-way player who provides elite defense and above average hitting.
Woo would also fit the profile of a player Chicago has shown interest in before.
Like Kelly highlights, the right-hander would be under contract for the next five seasons, giving the Cubs a potential ace who would pair with Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga for the foreseeable future.
Seattle is viewed as a team who could be busy this winter as they desperately search for offensive upgrades to compliment their strong pitching staff, and if that's the case, Chicago should take advantage of that and try to pluck away one of their rising star pitchers.