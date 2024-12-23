Potential Chicago Cubs Target in Agreement on One-Year Deal With Boston Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs have been in the pitcher market over the past few weeks, looking to improve their rotation heading into next season.
The Cubs signing another starter before the campaign seems like a given, and while there are many options available, they lost a potential one on Monday morning.
According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the Boston Red Sox are in agreement with Walker Buehler on a one-year deal.
"Breaking: Right-hander Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $21.05 million deal which includes incentives, sources tell Yahoo Sports. The two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers now becomes the veteran arm in Boston’s new-look rotation."
Buehler, a right-hander who was one of the best starters in Major League Baseball before injuries derailed his career, will have an opportunity to raise his value with the Red Sox.
Chicago had been linked to him in the past, and the idea of signing him made sense.
Wrigley is one of the most pitcher-friendly ballparks in baseball, and for a guy who needs to raise his value on a short-term deal, he should've been intrigued by potentially playing with the Cubs.
However, Chicago also could be dodging a bullet here.
Walker looked excellent during the postseason, throwing the baseball at an elite level in high-leverage moments, but outside of that, his 2024 campaign didn't go as planned, throwing in just 75 1/3 innings and posting a 5.38 ERA.
If Boston gets the old Buehler, their staff will look much better.
If not, they'll be lucky to get 75 innings out of him.