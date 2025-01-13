Potential Chicago Cubs Target Open to Short-Term Deal in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs have already made their big splash by trading for Kyle Tucker. While that was an excellent move, and the front office should be recognized for it, it's tough to ignore how bad the lineup was a season ago.
Will Tucker fix some of that? Of course, but asking one hitter to change everything, even one as elite as Tucker, is unfair. The Cubs lineup, as currently constructed, still has many flaws, and unless it's fixed in the near future, it'll be tough to consider them World Series contenders come October.
With the need for another bat and limited options, Anthony Santander could be the best player to pursue.
Santander, whose market doesn't seem to be as hot as many expected, is now willing to take a short-term deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Chicago has seen the benefits of short-term deals, and Santander could be the next one to fill that role.
Now, Santader wouldn't come at a discount. In this scenario, he would be looking to a similar deal as Cody Bellinger got from the Cubs last offseason. His two-year deal came with a high average annual value, but came with an opt-out after the 2024 season.
Bellinger decided to opt into the second year of the deal, but the Cubs opted to trade him to the New York Yankees.
Three other free agents took that approach after their market dried up, including Blake Snell and Matt Chapman. That worked out for both. Snell triggered his opt-out after one season with the Giants and signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chapman didn't trigger his opt-out and instead signed a six-year extension with the Giants.
The switch-hitter blasted 44 home runs last year and would be an excellent fit in the Cubs lineup. His defensive struggles could be an issue, but for a Chicago team that just needs to bring something offensively, Santander and Tucker could form a great duo.