Potential Chicago Cubs Target Predicted to Re-Sign with NL Team in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs head into free agency desperate to make upgrades at all positions after a fourth consecutive season missing the playoffs, but how much the team is willing to spend will be the key factor into the kind of acquisitions Chicago makes.
Of course, everyone wants to have every elite free agent but obviously that is not realistic or fair to expect. For the Cubs, comments made by Jed Hoyer since the season concluded led many to believe that the team isn't going to be major players in free agency, instead opting to try to get more production from players already on the team. But there's no reason for Chicago to not make at least one big splash.
Who that splash could be is the big question, but many have linked the Cubs to Atlanta Braves ace left handed pitcher Max Fried. While starting pitching was not necessarily an issue with a rotation consisting of Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon, Chicago has a chance to establish what would undeniably be one of the best rotations in all of Major League Baseball by adding a legitimate bonafide ace. When it comes to Fried however, Matt Johnson of SportsNaut expects the star to stay put in Atlanta after another huge season on a six-year, $172 million deal.
"While the bidding war might get a little uncomfortable, Fried proved his worth to the Braves organization this past season and the franchise is likely to reward him with a new deal," Johnson wrote.
Through Fried's eight-year career all with the Braves, he has put up a 3.07 ERA and a 1.164 WHIP. A two-time All-Star, Fried has also twice finished in the top-five of Cy Young voting. Historically, he has struggled mightily in the playoffs, but he has done enough in the regular season to earn the benefit of the doubt that he will eventually be able to turn it around when the lights are brightest.
The Cubs should absolutely still check in on Fried, but it does seem like it's more likely than not that Atlanta does everything they can to retain his services and keep him a Brave for the better part of the next decade.