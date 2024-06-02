Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Lands Elite Pitcher From Crosstown Rival
The Chicago Cubs starting rotation has been surprisingly solid this season, even through some adversity, but any playoff team could do with adding a high value arm before the trade deadline.
Vincent Parise of Southside Showdown proposed a trade that would land the Cubs a versatile arm who could work as both a starter and out of the bullpen.
Garrett Crochet has looked very solid in both roles in his career and looks to be up for trade as the Chicago White Sox prepare for a fire sale.
The projected trade would have the Cubs send over prospects Kevin Alcantara and Kohl Franklin in exchange for the left-hander.
Crochet hit a rough patch in April but his past month was nothing short of spectacular.
In the month of May, the southpaw had a 0.93 ERA across five starts with a 0.724 WHIP. Four of the White Sox’s nine wins came during one of his starts. He carried the team on his back last month and could draw a lot of interest because of it.
He’s had an interesting journey over the past couple of years and looks to finally be hitting his stride once again.
Back in 2020, he skipped straight over the minors after being drafted out of the University of Tennessee since the minor league season was canceled and appeared in five games to pitch six scoreless innings to close out the year just months after being selected.
His first full season came in 2021 when he came out of the bullpen and posted a 2.82 ERA. He then missed all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. He came back to a bullpen role in May 2023 and had a 3.55 ERA.
At the start of 2024, he began in a starting role.
He had gotten off to a rough start, posting just under a 6.00 ERA over 34.2 innings of work, but he's improved it to 3.49 after his first start of June.
The 24-year-old has kept his elite four-seam fastball at around 97 mph. It’s by far his best pitch, but he’s also introduced a cutter this season that has given him another really successful pitch to lean on as a starter.
In terms of what the Cubs would have to give up, it might be worth the risk for a young and proven pitcher that could fill multiple roles.
Alcantara has very high potential and is the No. 4 prospect in the Chicago system. He's still a ways away from contributing at the big league level, though. If the Cubs feel that they are in a win now mode, it would make sense to cash in.
Kohl Franklin is the same age as Crochet and the No. 25 prospect in their system.
If Chicago were to get the call offering this trade, they should absolutely say yes.