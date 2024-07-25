Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Sends Expensive Ace to Boston Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs enter the countdown to the MLB trade deadline with a couple of potential moves coming down the pipeline.
Jameson Taillon has been the most talked about potential movable pieces and also looks to be the most likely player who will be on the move.
How much could the Cubs actually get for him?
Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million deal last offseason, and though he's looked impressive this year, he's also become expendable thanks to the performance of the starting rotation around him.
To get anything of worth for him, Chicago will likely need to open up the pocket books and pay some of his contract to whatever team wants him.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with an interesting proposal that would see the starter moved to the Boston Red Sox for some prospects in return.
The deal would see the Cubs send Taillon and some cash considerations to the Red Sox in exchange for shortstop Nazzan Zanetello, right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts and corner infielder Blaze Jordan.
Those are two top 10 prospects and another top-20 within the Red Sox's farm system, which is about as big of a haul as Chicago could hope for from a team.
Zanetello is just 19 and is a few years away from being a Major League contributor, but has some potential as a power-hitter and solid infielder. He was a second round selection in the 2023 MLB draft out of Missouri.
He's slashed just .195/.323/.340 so far this season in Single-A, which is disappointing, but he has a solid swing that projects well.
Fitts has been around for a couple of extra years out of college, so the hope is he can make his way to the next level soon.
He was sent to Boston as a part of the Alex Verdugo trade and has spent the entire season at the Triple-A level.
Across 17 appearances, he has a 4.98 ERA and 1.455 WHIP. His fastball sits in the mid-90s, but has crept up to 98 in the past. His slider is his next best pitch. The Cubs would likely be interested in him as someone who can eat up innings as a long relief option.
Jordan is the lowest-ranked prospect in the deal, but has been fairly solid at the plate in the minors.
The 21-year-old was a third round pick in 2020. He's peaked at Double-A so far this season, but could move up to the next level next year.
Across all levels of minor league play, he's slashed .291/.351/.467.
None of these players would immediately change the overall outlook, but the trade would save money in the long run and add some potential bats for the future.