Proposed Trade Sends Chicago Cubs Star to the Atlanta Braves
The Chicago Cubs are entering a pivotal part of the 2024 season. Amid all of the struggles that they have been going through, their outlook has begun to change.
At one point, the Cubs were expected to be a postseason contender. To help with that goal, they were expected to be a buyer ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Unfortunately, those goals have cooled off.
In fact, it appears that Chicago could end up becoming sellers. Players could be playing for their jobs over the next few weeks.
Should the Cubs not be able to turn their year around in the coming weeks, Jed Hoyer may have no choice but to begin selling talent. There are quite a few players on the roster who would be of interest to other teams around the league.
One of those players is star first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger's name has started to circulate in the MLB rumor mill. Opposing teams are starting to take notice of Chicago's struggles and are starting to scout their talent as potential trade targets.
With that in mind, FanSided has suggested a potential trade idea that would involve the Cubs shipping Bellinger out of town. In this proposal, he would be headed to the Atlanta Braves.
In the trade proposal, Chicago would acquire right-hander JR Ritchie, catcher Drake Baldwin, left-hander Dylan Dodd, and outfielder Jesse Franklin V in exchange for Bellinger.
Ritchie is currently the No. 4 ranked prospect in the Braves' system, Baldwin is the No. 11 ranked prospect, Dodd is the No. 15 ranked prospect, and finally Franklin is ranked No. 26.
As for Atlanta, this would be a no-brainer move. Bellinger would make them take a massive step forward this season and potentially for the future. He has two years left on his deal, but has potential outs for both of those seasons. Bellinger could opt out and work out a long-term deal with the Braves if things work out well.
So far this season, Bellinger has played in 72 games, batting .267/.327/.416 to go along with nine home runs and 34 RBI. His production is lower than last year, but there is plenty of time to turn things around.
While this trade is far from being a legitimate offer on the table in real life, it would make sense for both parties involved.
If the Cubs were to open up to trade offers for Bellinger, Atlanta would make sense as a potential suitor.