Report: Cubs Among Possible Suitors for Mancini

The Chicago Cubs are in need of a first baseman and all indications this winter have pointed to them wanting to sign a veteran to play the position. After missing out on José Abreu to the Houston Astros, the Cubs are now having to pivot.

Among the possibilities to for Chicago is former Baltimore Oriole and Astro Trey Mancini according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Mancini could be a good fit after having spent time as the clubhouse leader for the Orioles, while also experiencing the postseason and a World Series win with Houston. Mancini is still productive at age-30, in the middle of his prime, having a career slashline of .265/.330/.457 over the course of six different seasons.

He had a bit of a down year in 2022, despite becoming a world champion, as he saw his OPS+ dip to 101 (avg. of 100) which is down from his career mark of 113.

The Cubs aim to contend this season, but the expectations for this squad aren't as high as say. . . the New York Mets. That could benefit Mancini's performance with slightly less pressure.

The fit makes sense.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!