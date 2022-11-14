Report: Cubs Among Teams in Trade Discussions With Rays

Report: Chicago Cubs Among Teams in Trade Discussions With Rays
The Chicago Cubs could be players in the trade market in the coming days, specifically with the Tampa Bay Rays who are looking to offload players ahead of Tuesday's deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 draft.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi has reported that the Cubs are among a few teams that have been in discussion with the Rays about their pitching.
Tampa Bay is in "advanced" stages of trade discussions presumably to offload high-priced players in order to protect their high-ceiling, low-cost prospects. Potential trade candidates could include Ryan Yarbrough and even Tyler Glasnow, who is coming off of Tommy John surgery.
Chicago is in a unique position in which they are hoping to contend in 2023, have money to spend in free agency, and have the prospects needed to make an impactful trade.
While the Rays will expect something in return, they could be a decent trade in the sense that they may prioritize financial flexibility over the prospect return and protect their own young players.
If a deal gets done, it will likely be before Tuesday's 40-man roster deadline.
