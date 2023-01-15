The Chicago Cubs have inked veteran Trey Mancini to a two year deal according to reports.

The Chicago Cubs continue to add this winter as they have now inked first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini to a two-year deal that includes an opt-out according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The Cubs were in need of another veteran bat and Mancini fills that hole. He can play the corner outfield spots as well as first base. While Chicago needed some left-handed hitting, Mancini will still fit nicely within the middle of the lineup.

Mancini has a career slashline of .265/.330/.457 and was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros at last season's trade deadline. He helped the Astros to a World Series title.

Now, he will join Chicago in hopes of kickstarting their window of contention while adding some pop to the lineup and a veteran presence to a young clubhouse.

The Cubs front office is continuing to abide by their word and have spent plenty of money on additions this winter.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!