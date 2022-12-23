The Chicago Cubs have signed a two-year deal with pitcher Drew Smyly as the pitcher makes his return.

The Chicago Cubs are bringing back starting pitcher Drew Smyly on a two-year deal worth $19 million and an option for a third year according to reports.

Smyly is returning to the Cubs after having a solid 2022 MLB season in which he recorded a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings pitched. He will join a pitching roster that is ripe with flexibility for Chicago.

Heading the rotation will be ace Marcus Stroman followed by new signing Jameson Taillon, veteran Kyle Hendricks, and breakouts Justin Steele, and Hayden Wesneski.

Chicago has been active in the free agent market this winter, as promised. While Smyly isn't the biggest of splashes, it does give the Cubs some added flexibility and injury protection on what projects to be a very young rotation.

Additionally, he brings a veteran presence to the pitching staff that could pay dividends with the younger players.

