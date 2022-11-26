Report: Cubs Interested in Michael Conforto

Another free agent outfielder has been linked to the Chicago Cubs. This time, it's the former-New York Met Michael Conforto. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the 29-year-old is looking for a two-year deal with an opt-out.

Conforto injured his shoulder during the MLB lockout during the 2021 offseason and didn't sign with a team for the 2022 season.

The Cubs have been mentioned in concert with several outfield free agents, but most have been options for centerfield, which is not Conforto's primary position. However, the former Oregon State Beaver does fill the void of a lefty bat with power that Chicago could be looking for.

The lefty had an OPS of .864 from 2017-20 with 97 home runs across 467 games. The Seattle native had a down year in 2021, hitting just 14 home runs, but he was still able to manage an OPS+ of 100.

It could be an interesting gamble for the Cubs. The question, however, remains: will Conforto be the same player he was after taking a year off.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!