Report: Suzuki Looks to Avoid IL as X-Rays Come Back Negative

Finally it seems like Seiya Suzuki is rounding into the form Chicago Cubs' evaluators thought he was capable of. Since Aug. 9, he has slashed .298/.365/.476. His average exit velocity in that time is 89.3 mph with a monstrous 12.2% barrel-rate.

That barrel-rate would place 34th among all Major League players.

But it seemed like all that progress could come crumbling down Wednesday night after the Japanese native took a 94 mph fastball off the wrist from Mychal Givens. Suzuki, as bold as ever, stayed in the game for the bottom of the ninth, but received x-rays the following day.

The results of those tests have come back negative, meaning he's likely to be left with a sore wrist and nothing more, ideally avoiding the injured list altogether.

Though the Cubs are out of the playoff race, late-season at-bats are important for players like Suzuki to continue testing Major League pitching, finding their stride and working towards a 2023 that sees better results than 2022.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!