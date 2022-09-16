Report: Suzuki Looks to Avoid IL as X-Rays Come Back Negative

Skip to main content

Report: Seiya Suzuki Looks to Avoid IL as X-Rays Come Back Negative

Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki was hit on the left wrist by by a pitch Wednesday, but x-rays have come back negative.
Finally it seems like Seiya Suzuki is rounding into the form Chicago Cubs' evaluators thought he was capable of. Since Aug. 9, he has slashed .298/.365/.476. His average exit velocity in that time is 89.3 mph with a monstrous 12.2% barrel-rate.

That barrel-rate would place 34th among all Major League players.

But it seemed like all that progress could come crumbling down Wednesday night after the Japanese native took a 94 mph fastball off the wrist from Mychal Givens. Suzuki, as bold as ever, stayed in the game for the bottom of the ninth, but received x-rays the following day.

The results of those tests have come back negative, meaning he's likely to be left with a sore wrist and nothing more, ideally avoiding the injured list altogether.

Though the Cubs are out of the playoff race, late-season at-bats are important for players like Suzuki to continue testing Major League pitching, finding their stride and working towards a 2023 that sees better results than 2022.

