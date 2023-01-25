The Chicago Cubs have signed veteran catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal according to a report from the outlet Navegantes del Magallanes in Venezuela.

Torrens has played at the MLB level since 2017, the three most recent years have been with the Seattle Mariners. At 26 years old, Torrens is a viable bat-first option for the Cubs if the need arises.

The catcher holds a career .226/.288/.354 slashline over 777 plate appearances. This winter in Venezuela, Torrens has hit .387/.484/.600, a promising performance.

Torrens represents extra, yet capable depth at the Triple-A level. He also has the experience and capability to perform at the Major League level in the instance Tucker Barnhart or Yan Gomes gets injured.

In addition to having a decent bat, Torrens has a good pedigree coming up as one of the top prospects in baseball with the San Diego Padres. He has dealt with adversity but still found some form of success at the Big League level.

It's a good deal for Chicago.

