Report: Rizzo Expected to Opt Out of Player Option With Yankees

Report: Anthony Rizzo Expected to Opt Out of Player Option With New York Yankees
Does one Chicago Cubs world championship of the past also have the Cubs in his future?
According to a report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his $16 million player option for 2023 with the New York Yankees.
The Cubs had traded him there last July for a package including Kevin Alcántara and Alexander Vizcaíno. The 19-year-old Alcántara impressed in 2022, playing well above his age at Single-A Myrtle Beach, slashing .273/.360/.451 with 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases at center field. Vizcaíno though, missed 2022 with an injury.
The Cubs, who weren't looking to be competitive during the past season and a half, won't mind that production though in Rizzo's absence.
In 179 games in New York, he slashed .230/.338/.466 with 40 home runs. He could be a perfect fit to return to Wrigley Field in 2023 on a reduced salary. The Cubs have stated over and over again their wish to spend this offseason, and first base is a position of great need.
If the Cubs are looking for a mid-tier free agent, Rizzo might be the best option on the market.
