Report: Top Free Agent Catcher Snubbed Cubs for Twins

The Chicago Cubs just cannot catch a break. They have gone out and signed some of "their" guys this winter, but on a number of free agents they have fallen just short. The latest is catcher Christian Vázquez after he snubbed the Cubs in favor of the Minnesota Twins.

In a recent interview, ESPN's Jesse Rogers said that Vázquez was offered the same deal by the Cubs and Twins, but ultimately chose Minnesota and their three-year, $30 million deal over Chicago.

Since the departure of Willson Contreras, buzz has surrounded the Cubs and their potential to sign one of the remaining top options on the market such as Vázquez. The former Boston Red Sox and Houston Astro has a career slashline of .261/.310/.386 over the course of parts of eight seasons.

It is hard to fault Chicago and the front office as it appears they are trying to attain some of the top talent available. They are offering comparable deals and competing in the top end of the market.

However, as shown in this Vázquez case, they are coming up just short. Much of that could have to do with their status as a "re-tooling" team and their potential for contention. In a situation like the Cubs find themselves in, they will have to pay premium to bring in free agents, much like the Texas Rangers had to do.

But, that is the way to pushing through the ceiling and onto the next level. Chicago is just learning the hard way.

