A new update on Chicago Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks and his rehab process has become available.

A new piece from the Sun-Times’ Maddie Lee this morning detailed some new updates in regards to the Chicago Cubs' pitching staff, their outlook, and some injury updates.

Of note, was an update on starter Kyle Hendricks who continues to go through the rehab process in Arizona. Hendricks dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2022 MLB season that sidelined in July for the season.

As expected, injuries to pitchers, especially to the shoulder, are tricky to put a timetable on. Lee said the "best-case scenario" would see Hendricks back in time for Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season.

However, there has already been some trade speculation surrounding Hendricks this winter. Plenty of teams are looking for veteran starting pitching help and the Cubs have a promising rotation as is, without Hendricks factored in.

Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele, and Drew Smyly all have solidified spots. Meanwhile, names like Hayden Wesneski, Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson, and Keegan Thompson all have some promise of rounding out the rotation.

If Hendricks is able to return then perhaps he can be of some use for Chicago, even if just for some veteran leadership. If not, then it only increases his trade value as the season grows nearer.

