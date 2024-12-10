Rumored Chicago Cubs Target Max Fried Reportedly Closing In on Decision
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the busiest teams to date this offseason trying to improve their roster heading into the upcoming campaign, but they have yet to make a major splash.
It's not expected they are going to hand out a monster deal to any free agent this winter, but if the price is right, Jed Hoyer and his front office could surprise everyone by getting something done that brings in a game changer.
If they are able to trade Cody Bellinger at the Winter Meetings like many are predicting, then that would free up even more money for the Cubs to make a run at some of their top free agent targets.
One of those rumored players is Max Fried.
The star left-hander is largely projected to leave the Atlanta Braves this offseason and sign a megadeal with another team, something Chicago was rumored to be interested in doing at different points.
However, if they are waiting to trade Bellinger before making a run at Fried, then they have to do it quickly since it sounds like the ace is ready to make his decision.
Fried "is expected to choose his next team by Thursday, according to major-league sources briefed on the negotiations," per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The insider also notes that this is seemingly coming down to a battle between the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays with no mention of the Cubs.
Still, it's not over until it's over and maybe Hoyer has something up his sleeve.
Whether that's the case or not remains to be seen and is expected to reach its conclusion by Thursday.