Rumored Chicago Cubs Target Predicted To Leave Boston Red Sox in Winter
The Chicago Cubs had rumored interest in trading for a catcher during the trade deadline. Ultimately, the front office decided not to do so.
However, with the offseason approaching in the next few months, the Cubs will have another opportunity to address that issue if they still believe it needs to be solved.
Miguel Amaya had started to play better in recent months, but he's again gone cold over his last 15 games, getting just five hits in 37 at-bats.
While he looked to be figuring it out a bit, Chicago needs to remember this when it comes time for them to make moves during the offseason.
This isn't the first time he's struggled, and from the looks of things, it won't be the last.
So, who could they go after?
One of the rumored catchers they were interested in was Danny Jansen.
Jansen was traded to the Boston Red Sox in July, a move that was a surprise during the deadline.
He's also struggled during his time with the Red Sox, a big reason why they've fallen out of the playoff race over the past month and a half.
Still, he hits free agency this offseason, and Cody Williams of FanSided doesn't expect him to return to Boston.
"Speaking of the trade deadline, the Red Sox offense had been humming coming up to that point but the one thing that was highlighted as an obvious need was a right-handed bat and there were several enticing options that appeared to be available. For whatever reason, though, Breslow elected to add catcher Danny Jansen from the Blue Jays... And really, it was hard to justify the move then and that remains the case. Since joining Boston, Jansen has slashed a dismal .191/.329/.324."
As Williams alluded, his time with the Red Sox organization hasn't exactly gone as planned.
Because of that, there's a chance that they don't have much interest in bringing the 29-year-old back.
They also have a young star catching prospect in Kyle Teel, who should get an opportunity at the Big League level sometime in the near future.
If Boston doesn't show interest in bringing him back, the Cubs would have one less suitor to worry about.
Despite the recent struggles from the Illinois native, Jansen has been an above-average professional during his career.
With the obvious need for better production out of the catcher position, there might not be many better options than the seven-year veteran.