Seattle Mariners Place Potential Chicago Cubs Target on Waivers
The Chicago Cubs are somehow still just 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. Around baseball, there might not be a team with as much uncertainty heading into the deadline, as it's tough to picture what the Cubs will do.
On one hand, if they add players, they could be in a position to make the postseason. On the other hand, they haven't proven that they can put together a stretch to solidify a playoff spot. Factor in that the trade deadline doesn't necessarily give them a huge opportunity to improve due to their need for so much, and it makes things even more difficult.
Chicago will have to figure that out in the next few days, as the deadline is almost a week away.
One better option could be targeting players who get waived. If the Cubs want to add players and not move prospects, landing players who recently got waived is the way to go. Not only does it allow them to improve on the margins, but it also allows them to avoid taking any risks in trades.
The Seattle Mariners have placed Ty France on outright waivers, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, and he could be the perfect player to target.
"The Mariners have placed 1B Ty France on outright waivers, per source. If he goes unclaimed, France — who is earning $6.775M and is arbitration-eligible for one more season — can refuse an assignment to the Minors. France has 8 HR, 31 RBI & a .664 OPS in 87 G."
Reports have indicated that Chicago has made calls on first baseman throughout the past few months, but with the uncertainty around if they're buyers or sellers, it's fair to question where those talks have headed.
However, landing France, a former All-Star first baseman, could be more of their speed. The right-hander has had a tough year, slashing .224/.313/.352 with eight home runs and 14 doubles, but was one of the better hitters in baseball in 2021 and 2022.
The past is the past, a fair argument, but France posted 128 and 125 OPS+ seasons in 2021 and 2022. It's not the craziest idea to suggest that he could get back to that at some point in a different uniform.
A lot has to happen to claim him off waivers, but if the Cubs could find a way to land him, it might be better than moving assets for a different first baseman during the deadline.