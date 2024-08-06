Shocking Stat Shows Cubs Star Pitcher's Pure Dominance Versus AL Teams
When the Chicago Cubs agreed to sign starting pitcher Shota Imanaga in the offseason, no one knew what kind of year he was going to produce.
What he has done on the mound has been blowing people's minds throughout this campaign.
Imanaga has burst onto the scene as an elite starter and a legitimate star. He has made the Cubs rotation extremely dangerous.
Entering his start on Tuesday, Imanaga has made 20 starts for Chicago, compiling an 8-2 record to go along with a 3.09 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, a 6.9 K/BB ratio, and 116.1 innings pitched.
Marquee Sports Network shared an incredible stat about Imanaga. So far this season, he has posted an impressive 1.63 ERA against AL opposition which he hopes to continue against the Minnesota Twins.
Chicago is looking to make a shocking late-season run to get into the playoffs. While that is a long shot, they have not given up hope just yet.
Heading into the game against the Twins, the Cubs hold a 55-60 record. They are nine games back in the National League Central division which puts them in last place. When it comes to the NL Wild Card standings, they are seven games back.
Looking ahead to the future, Chicago is looking very strong from a rotation perspective.
Imanaga has four more years left on his contract following the 2024 season. Justin Steele is currently under contract for three more years. Jameson Taillon has another season left on his contract as well.
Javier Assad, who is the fourth-best member of the rotation, and a great talent as well, is locked up for the future too.
Jed Hoyer has made it very clear that he wants the Cubs to be a serious contender in 2025. The rotation is set up to help make that become a reality. All Chicago needs to do is add talent in other areas of the roster.
It will be interesting to see if Imanaga can keep the production that he has shown so far this season throughout his time with the Cubs. He has become a fan favorite very quickly and his play on the field has been well above expectations.
Hopefully, he'll be a centerpiece of Chicago's rotation for years to come.