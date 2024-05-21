Surprising Chicago Cubs Star Listed in Latest MVP Polling
The Chicago Cubs are playing decent baseball right now as they sit just 1.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead and currently own the second Wild Card spot.
Despite some unfortunate injuries, underperforming stars and a new culture to fit into with manager Craig Counsell, all things are looking good for this Cubs squad.
The brightest spot of the season has been rookie ace Shota Imanaga who was signed out of Japan this past winter.
Imanaga is doing things that few rookies have done, especially when it comes to Chicago's franchise. While Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the talk of the town in the offseason, it's been Imanaga making all the headlines when it counts.
The Japanese ace has dazzled over 53.2 innings and five starts to the season as he has posted a pristine 0.84 ERA with a minuscule 0.913 WHIP. He leads all of the Major Leagues in winning percentage, ERA, ERA+ and FIP.
In other words, he's the best pitcher in baseball at the moment.
That has caught the attention of MLB.com and their latest MVP poll who has Imanaga listed as one of the players receiving some type of vote for the award. While he didn't earn a first place vote, the fact that a rookie is on the list in the first place is an incredible feat.
Imanaga is very likely on his way to a Rookie of the Year award but if he continues this same trajectory, an NL Cy Young is in the cards as well.
Could an MVP be in his future too?
Regardless, he has been the highlight of a very exciting Chicago Cubs season and the franchise looks to return to winning ways.