On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches Final Pennant for 71 Years

1945 was a strange year for baseball. In the death throes of World War II, few star players remained on Major League Baseball teams and clubs long dormant had awoken.

Just one year prior, the St. Louis Browns had won their one and only pennant and in 1945 the Chicago Cubs jumped from a fourth place finish and 75 wins, to first place and 98 wins.

They clinched that spot on the final day of the season, Sept. 29 during game one of a doubleheader at Pittsburgh's Forbes Field. The fourth place Pirates put up quite a fight.

With Hank Borowy on the mound for the Cubs, the Pirates took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a pair of walks and singles with opposing pitcher Fritz Ostermueller knocking in the go-ahead run.

But Chicago was not to be silenced. Peanuts Lowry singled in the seventh to drive in the tying run before Andy Pafko hit the go-ahead sac fly to score Stan Hack.

Paul Erickson closed out the game and the Cubs celebrated on the field having clinched a chance to take their first title in 33 years.

