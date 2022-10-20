On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Inches Closer to World Series

People remember the 108-year title drought. It's a big number. People still talk about the 'Curse of the Billy Goat' and Steve Bartman, but more rarely is the pennant drought discussed, despite being even more impressive.

The Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians all had/have similar title droughts, but none had gone so long without winning a pennant. 71 years it took for the Chicago Cubs to break that curse, and after the night of Oct. 20, 2016, they were only one win away.

On a balmy night in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, the Cubs defeated the Dodgers 8-4 in what was a more lopsided game than the score indicated.

Through five innings it was a pitchers duel, as Kenta Maeda toed off with Jon Lesterm but Maeda left early, leaving much work for the Dodgers bullpen, who weren't up to the task.

After Addison Russell gave Chicago the lead in the sixth with a two-run home run to make it 3-1, the Cubs exploded in the eighth, rallying for five runs off Pedro Báez. RBI singles from Dexter Fowler and Kris Bryant made it 5-1 as Javy Baez came to bat with the bases loaded.

He doubled with a line drive into right field that scored all three runs, and like that, the Cubs were headed back to Chicago with a 3-2 series lead.

