Skip to main content

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Inches Closer to World Series

On Oct. 20, 2016, the Chicago Cubs bested the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game 5 to take a commanding 3-2 series lead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

People remember the 108-year title drought. It's a big number. People still talk about the 'Curse of the Billy Goat' and Steve Bartman, but more rarely is the pennant drought discussed, despite being even more impressive.

The Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians all had/have similar title droughts, but none had gone so long without winning a pennant. 71 years it took for the Chicago Cubs to break that curse, and after the night of Oct. 20, 2016, they were only one win away.

On a balmy night in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, the Cubs defeated the Dodgers 8-4 in what was a more lopsided game than the score indicated.

Through five innings it was a pitchers duel, as Kenta Maeda toed off with Jon Lesterm but Maeda left early, leaving much work for the Dodgers bullpen, who weren't up to the task.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

After Addison Russell gave Chicago the lead in the sixth with a two-run home run to make it 3-1, the Cubs exploded in the eighth, rallying for five runs off Pedro Báez. RBI singles from Dexter Fowler and Kris Bryant made it 5-1 as Javy Baez came to bat with the bases loaded.

He doubled with a line drive into right field that scored all three runs, and like that, the Cubs were headed back to Chicago with a 3-2 series lead.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_9622291
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Inches Closer to World Series

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18983297
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: Drew Smyly

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_18618305
News

Cubs to Reduce Wrigley Field Ticket Prices for 2023

By Ben Silver
USATSI_10356246
News

On This Day in History: Cubs Helps Dodgers Punch Ticket to World Series

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19256826
News

Watch: Former Cub Schwarber Launches Massive Home Run in NLCS

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_4731536
News

Cubs Expected to Sign Three Top International Prospects

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19181891
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: Zach McKinstry

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19216645
News

MLB Rumors: Could Rizzo Return to the Cubs?

By Ben Silver