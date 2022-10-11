On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes Comeback in San Francisco For NLDS Victory

The 2016 Chicago Cubs season is a thing of legend. Game seven of the World Series is revered as one of the all-time great fall classic victories. But few think of the Cubs' NLCS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and fewer remember their NLDS triumph over the San Francisco Giants.

After jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, the series shifted back to San Francisco and AT&T Park. There the Giants took series game 3 to force a game 4 in which they rocked Cubs' starter John Lackey for seven hits and three runs over four innings.

Chicago got a few runs back but by the fifth inning, they were again down three, losing 5-2.

Going to the ninth inning with starter Giants starter Matt Moore, still, in the game, the Cubs looked to overcome a three-run deficit. Chicago got to work quickly.

Four consecutive baserunners reached to begin the inning. Ben Zobrist's RBI single brought the Cubs to within two, but the big base hit came from rookie Willson Contreras.

His double scored both Anthony Rizzo and Zobrist to knot the score at five before Javy Baez knocked a one-out single to drive in the go-ahead run, the score now in the Cubs' favor, 6-5.

With the ever-electric Aroldis Chapman coming in, the Giants struck out swinging thrice to end the game and the series, as the Cubs advanced to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

