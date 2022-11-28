On This Day in History: Cubs Acquire Hall of Famer from Pirates

The Chicago Cubs won seven pennants between their title in 1908 and the end of World War II in 1945.

Though they never took home a World Series title, those teams shouldn't be forgotten as less than spectacular. They won 98 or more games five times in that span too, keep in mind the MLB season was only 154 games long at that point.

Key to their 1929 and 1932 pennants was Hall of Famer Kiki Cuyler, acquired on this day, Nov. 28, in 1927, from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sparky Adams and Pete Scott went back to Pittsburgh, but neither were ever half the player Cuyler was for Chicago.

Cuyler was a brilliant right fielder for the Cubs, stealing bags and hitting home runs. In his first three seasons at Wrigley Field, the Michigan-native lead the National League in stolen bases each season.

Though he missed out on the Cubs 1935 World Series run, he had 11 hits in 38 World Series at-bats during 1929 and 1932.

Across eight seasons for the Cubs, he slashed .325/.391/.485 with 161 stolen bases.

He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1968, 18 years after his death in 1950.

