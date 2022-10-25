Skip to main content

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Falls in First World Series Contest Since 1945

After 71 years the Chicago Cubs made it back to the World Series for Game 1 on Oct. 25, 2016.
The curse is broken, the Chicago Cubs were finally... finally back in the Fall Classic. But the opener wasn't quite the storybook fairytale the Cubs had experienced throughout the rest of the playoffs.

Jon Lester took the mound at Progressive Field in Cleveland opposed by Indians' ace Corey Kluber. Lester was thoroughly outdueled.

After getting two outs on five pitches in the first, Cleveland strung together five consecutive batter who reached base, the final two, Jose Ramirez and Brandon Guyer, brought in runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Cleveland never looked back.

Another run came in in the bottom of the fourth on a Roberto Perez home run, adding to Cleveland's lead, but it soon seemed like it might crumble.

Kluber allowed a single to start the seventh, so Terry Francona went to his back pocket for the Indians' ace reliever, Andrew Miller. But he came in and surrendered a walk and a single to load the bases with none out.

Yet as he had done all season, Miller pulled an escape act worthy of Harry Houdini, inducing a short fly ball then striking out both Addison Russell and David Ross to end the frame scoreless.

Cleveland brought in three more runs in the eighth on Roberto Perez's second home run to bury the Cubs and take a 1-0 series lead.

