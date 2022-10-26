On This Day in History: Cubs Win First World Series Game in 71 Years

On This Day in History: Chicago Cubs Win First World Series Game in 71 Years
On Oct. 26, 2016, the Chicago Cubs jumped out to a lead and never looked back. With reigning Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta on the mound, it was never not comfortable for Chicago.
Down 1-0 in the World Series at that point, the Cubs desperately needed a win to keep their hopes afloat. Heading back to Chicago down 2-0 was not recipe for success. Though it's a hole that's been overcome before, that deficit is something all teams would rather avoid.
Though Arrieta didn't follow up his Cy Young season with one of the same caliber, he was still a dominant pitcher in 2016, during the short peak of his career.
That season he pitched to a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts and did much of the same in the postseason, allowing nine runs in 22.1 innings with 25 strikeouts and seven walks. That day, his 5.2 innings of one-run ball were more than enough to hold the Cleveland Indians at bay.
After Anthony Rizzo's RBI double in the first, Kyle Schwarber added on in the third with an RBI single, but it was the fifth inning where the wheels fell off for the Indians.
Nine Cubs came to the plate, and three runs scored. Ben Zobrist, Schwarber, and Addison Russell all drove in runs to make it 5-0 Chicago.
Chapman closed the game out stress-free 501 as the Cubs headed back to Chicago looking to put a stranglehold on the series.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!