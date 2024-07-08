Three Best Partners for Chicago Cubs in a Cody Bellinger Trade
The Chicago Cubs are showing some life over the last few days. They have won three out of their last four games, albeit against teams that they should beat.
While the wins haven't been "impressive," they could be showing signs of life.
Over the next couple of weeks, Jed Hoyer and the Cubs' front office will have to make a tough decision. Do they buy at the trade deadline and push to compete or do they start selling off some of their talent?
Should they decide to become sellers, Cody Bellinger will become a highly sought-after trade target. He brings a big bat and consistency offensively. His glove is also very good.
All of that being said, let's take a look at the three best trade partners for Chicago if they start shopping Bellinger.
One team that could use more offensive firepower is the Giants. They have a lot of talented pitchers returning from injury soon, but another bat is a major need. Bellinger would be a perfect fit for them.
San Francisco is looking to work its way back into postseason contention. Bellinger could offer them a better chance to win this season and could be a long-term fit for him as well. The Giants have had interest in Bellinger before, which makes this potential fit a clear possibility.
Next up, the Phillies are one of the top potential World Series contenders in baseball this season. They would be acquiring Bellinger to be the upgrade that they have been rumored to want in the outfield.
As they look to aggressively pursue a championship, Bellinger would make sense as a target. He would be able to play in the outfield and make Philadelphia's offense more dangrous. The Phillies would be a definite team to watch if Bellinger becomes avaialble.
Finally, there is one trade fit that would make sense more than any other. The Guardians are another team who appear to be a World Series contender. However, they need another bat in their lineup.
Bellinger would likely slot in as an outfielder in Cleveland as well, but he could offer some versatility and play some first base as well. His bat would take the Guardians' offense to the next level and he would also bring some experience. It's a perfect match for both Bellinger and Cleveland.