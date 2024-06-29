Three Players the Chicago Cubs Could Trade at Deadline
The times are changing for the Chicago Cubs as the 2024 MLB season continues to move forward.
What doesn't seem like very long ago, the Cubs were a team that many thought could become legitimate contenders in the National League with a trade or two ahead of the deadline next month.
Now, they're starting to be talked about as a potential deadline seller.
Jed Hoyer will have to make a decision over the next month. Does he think this version of the team can improve within itself? Would a couple of trade additions turn them into a contender?
If Chicago does pursue trades before the deadline, it seems very likely that they'd be looking for players with contract control for the future. Acquiring players that will help them win both now and in future years would make sense.
However, if the Cubs opt to sell talent, there are three players that would make sense as trade options.
3. Ian Happ, Outfielder
First up on the list is outfielder Ian Happ, who has never played for another franchise. He has played all eight of his MLB years so far with Chicago.
Happ has shown flashes of being a big-time bat, but he has not been able to be consistent. In the 2024 campaign, he has hit .228/.339/.408 to go along with 10 home runs and 42 RBI. He has started playing better in recent weeks than how he started the season.
There are quite a few teams around the league that could use outfield help. Happ would be a very popular trade target if he become available.
2. Drew Smyly, Pitcher
Teams could pursue Drew Smyly as either a starting pitcher or a bullpen arm. He's capable of doing both and he has done both during his time with the Cubs.
At 35 years old, Smyly doesn't fit long-term with Chicago. If the team can't compete at a high level this season, the front office might as well move him for some value while they have the chance.
Smyly has pitched in 19 games this season, all in a relief role. He has compiled a 2-5 record, a 3.81 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, and he has completed 26.0 innings of work. For a team that just needs a solid veteran arm, he would be a good target.
1. Cody Bellinger, First Base/Outfield
Finally, the most valuable trade chip on the Cubs' roster is Cody Bellinger. The first baseman and outfielder mix has always had a capable bat and can truly power an offense when he's firing on all cylinders.
So far this season, Bellinger has not found his groove.
He has still managed to hit .271/.331/.428 and has also recorded nine home runs and 34 RBI. He's capable of producing at a much higher level than he has shown this season. In 2023, he hit .307/.356/.525 and also had 26 home runs and 97 RBI.
If Chicago makes him available, there will be plenty of teams with interest. He does have two years past 2024 on his contract, but he has an out in the coming offseason and in the following offseason. Bellinger is a name to keep a close eye on ahead of the deadline.