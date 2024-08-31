Three Potential Offseason Relief Pitching Options for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have finally been showing the kind of potential that their talent suggested they could play with when the 2024 MLB season began. Unfortunately, it hasn't surfaced until now, which could be a little late to make it into the postseason.
Whether they make the playoffs or not, the stretch that they've been putting together shows major promise for next season.
Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about wanting the Cubs to be back into contention by next season. In order to do that, he will need to get aggrssive.
One area that Chicago will need to improve is their bullpen. It hasn't been bad, but it could stand some work.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three possible options in MLB free agency that the Cubs could pursue to improve their bullpen.
Kenley Jansen
If they're open to a one-year deal with an older veteran, Kenley Jansen could make sense.
Jansen could come in and take over either the closer role or a late-inning setup role. During the 2024 season, Jansen has appeared in 47 games, compiling a 4-2 record to go along with a 2.98 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, a 3.7 K/BB ratio, 25 saves, and four blown saves.
He will be 37 years old soon, but could be a quality short-term target for Chicago.
Carlos Estevez
Another potential option that could end up becoming the Cubs' closer is Carlos Estevez. He has been putting together a quality season split between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.
Estevez has pitched in 45 games this season, compiling a 2-4 record to go along with a 2.36 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts, eight walks, and 22 saves.
At 31 years old, he would be a younger option than Jansen. Estevez could be a perfect target for Chicago.
Tanner Scott
Finally, there is one option that would stand out above the rest. That player is none other than Tanner Scott.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Scott has been an elite closer. He has appeared in 58 games, compiling an 8-5 record, a 1.53 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, 66 strikeouts, 30 walks, and 20 saves in 22 opportunities.
Scott is 30 years old and would be a long-term closer option for the Cubs. If they want to spend a bit bigger on a closer, he would be the right player to target.