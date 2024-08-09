Three Significant Trades the Chicago Cubs Should Pursue This Winter
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs are aiming to be serious contenders next season. In order to do that, they are going to need to be aggressive during the MLB offseason.
The Cubs have put some pieces together that should put them in a place to contend if they make the right moves.
Starting with the rotation, Chicago should feel very good about their situation. Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad are all locked up for 2025. In the lineup, the Cubs will have key players like Nico Hoerner, Isaac Paredes, and hopefully Cody Bellinger.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Chicago will need to improve their bullpen, especially at the closer position. They could also use another big-time bat to improve their offensive production.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three big trades the team should pursue in the offseason.
3. Luis Robert Jr., Outfielder
This is clearly the least likely scenario on the list. Making trades with the cross-town rivals is not an easy thing to do, nor is it cheap. However, the opportunity to get Robert would be a perfect one.
He has only played in 61 games this season, but in 2023 he showed some of what's he's capable of producing. In that season, he hit .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
Adding that kind of pop to the lineup would be a huge help for the Cubs.
2. Mason Miller, Closer
Next up, Chicago should go all-out to acquire an elite closer like Mason Miller. He would give them the consistent ability to close out wins, which is an area that the Cubs have struggled with in 2024.
Miller has appeared in 35 games this season, compiling a 2.16 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 16 saves, and two blown saves. Any trade to acquire him would be expensive, but worth the price.
The 25-year-old closer would be the solution for years to come in Chicago.
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., First Baseman
Finally, the Cubs should still try to get a trade done for the superstar first baseman. Even if Bellinger returns, Chicago could just move him to the outfield.
At 25 years old, the Cubs could lock Guerrero up long-term and build around him as the centerpiece of their lineup. He has hit 22 home runs to go along with 72 RBI, while batting .317/.391/.536 in 113 games this season.
Those numbers would take the Cubs' offense to the next level.