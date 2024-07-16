Three Sleeper Trade Targets the Chicago Cubs Should Consider
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have put themselves in position to be one of the most interesting teams to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
After everything was starting to point towards the Cubs being a seller at the deadline, they found a way to win eight out of their last 11 games entering the All-Star break.
Now, it seems very plausible that they could try to add talent. If they keep winning coming out of the break, Chicago would be wise to acquire pieces that can help them push for the playoffs.
Assuming they do look to buy at the deadline, there are a few needs they should focus on. Those needs include help at the closer position, an upgrade at catcher, and possibly even another big bat.
Let's take a look at three sleeper targets the Cubs should consider trading for before the deadline.
3. Andrew Chafin, Relief Pitcher, Detroit Tigers
While not a closer, Chafin had a very successful run with Chicago back in 2021. He quickly became a fan favorite and would be welcomed back with open arms.
So far this season with the Tigers, Chafin has appeared in 36 games, compiling a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.66 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, and 32.0 innings pitched.
Chafin would add a quality left-handed arm to the bullpen, giving Craig Counsell another option. He also has a club option for the 2025 season, so he could be a nice arm to acquire for longer than just the rest of the year. The Cubs would be wise to consider a reunion with him.
2. Victor Caratini, Catcher, Houston Astros
Keeping with the potential reunion tour, Chicago should consider reuniting with former catcher Victor Caratini.
Now with the Astros, Caratini has been playing in a backup role for Houston. He has played in just 39 games this season, batting .248/.287/.429 to go along with four home runs and 17 RBI.
The Cubs could very well look to make a much bigger move at catcher, such as Elias Diaz or Danny Jansen. But, if they don't want to spend big to get a catcher, Caratini would be a very affordable target. He would be an upgrade for Chicago as well.
1. Kyle Finnegan, Closer, Washington Nationals
Finally, the Cubs should look to pursue a trade for Kyle Finnegan. The Nationals' closer should be one of their top targets ahead of the deadline.
Finnegan has played well in the closer role for Washington, appearing in 41 games and recording 25 saves as opposed to four blown saves. He currently has a 2.45 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.
With one more season left on his deal after 2024, Chicago would be getting a closer for at least a year and a half. If things work out the way they likely would, they could work out a new deal to keep Finnegan past the 2025 season. This is an obvious fit for the Cubs.