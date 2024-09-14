Three Starting Pitchers the Chicago Cubs Could Target in Free Agency
While the Chicago Cubs have made a valiant effort to get back into the playoff picture late in the year, it's come too late. They dug themselves too big of a hole to come out of.
Barring a miracle, they'll head into the MLB offseason looking to make moves to get back into contention in 2025.
Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about his desire to get the Cubs back to being World Series contenders next year, and if he truly wants to do that, Chicago will need to get aggressive.
There are a few areas the Cubs will need to improve.
They could use upgraded production at the catcher position, the closer, and another big bat in the lineup. However, there is a surprising area many rumors have suggested Chicago is looking into adding.
Even though they are projected to have a very good starting pitching rotation next season, the Cubs have already been connected to a few different starters.
If the front office is looking to add a starting pitcher, here are three options they could show interest in this winter.
3. Justin Verlander
In the past, Chicago has had interest in Verlander. While it didn't work out at that point in time, and he isn't getting any younger, a short-term deal could make sense for both sides.
Verlander would slide right into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in the rotation.
Alongside Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad, he would form a lethal starting group. This is an option that could make a lot of sense for the Cubs depending on what kind of contract it would take.
2. Shane Bieber
One of the more intriguing free agent starting pitchers this offseason is Bieber. He is coming off of Tommy John surgery and is a bit of a risk, but the upside is massive.
When healthy, Bieber has been an elite starter. He could end up being an absolute superstar again. It would not be shocking to see Chicago at least check in on him in free agency.
1. Corbin Burnes
Already, the Cubs have been heavily connected to Burnes. He has a history with Craig Counsell from their time in Milwaukee and would be an ace for the Chicago rotation.
Burnes is the only player on this list who could easily jump right up to being the No. 1 starter. Having a situation where Steele and Imanaga are No. 2 and No. 3 would be insane.
He's going to cost a lot of money, but if Chicago wants to swing big on a starting pitcher, this could be the move to make.