Two Rising Chicago Cubs Sluggers Make 'Prospect Teams of the Week'
At the Major League level, the Chicago Cubs are hoping they can find their groove again and put themselves back into a comfortable position to make the postseason.
Entering Tuesday's slate of games, they hold the second Wild Card spot, a place they were in last year before coughing it up and missing out on the playoffs.
They're hoping to avoid that this season and are targeting an NL Central victory so that they don't have to worry about the variance that comes with a Wild Card race. Their 4-6 record over their last 10 contests raised some alarm bells, but the Milwaukee Brewers couldn't take advantage and only lead by 1.5 games.
Getting Dansby Swanson back should help them in the short term.
But, when looking towards the future, the Cubs seem poised to be in a great spot moving forward as their pipeline continues to impress.
Two of their slugging minor leaguers made the "Prospect Team of the Week" after a dominant showing on the farm.
One shouldn't be a surprise as Brennen Davis put on a display of power that caught the attention of everyone across baseball and should have made Chicago's front office and coaching staff take notice.
The 24-year-old had five home runs in six games as he finished the week 7-18 with nine RBI at Triple-A.
With the Cubs searching for offensive answers after getting into a cold stretch, Davis is hoping that he finally gets his promotion after being so close in past years before poor injury luck prevented him from getting that call.
The other one who impressed was third baseman BJ Murray Jr.
Ranked as Chicago's No. 11 prospect, he also homered three times with their Triple-A affiliate and finished the week with a batting average of .474.
Third base continues to be a topic of conversation for this club at the Major League level as Christopher Morel continues to not quite looked settled at that position and they are still rotating players in that role, something they hoped to avoid in 2024.
Whether the 24-year-old former 15th round pick can crack the MLB roster will be seen, but both of these players are making their case for getting an opportunity at some point this season if the Cubs continue to falter on offense.