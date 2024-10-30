Versatile Infielder Lands Perfect Contract for Chicago Cubs to Target in Prediction
The Chicago Cubs are in a position where they should look to add help to their lineup, no matter the positions players play. That's been said multiple times over the past month and will continue to be said, as their offense has to improve in every possible way.
But there are ways to still be smart about that. If the Cubs could find a player who plays multiple positions, that would give them more flexibility.
There are very few of those types of players around Major League Baseball, but there will be one on the market who perfectly fits that description.
That player is Jurickson Profar, who's coming off the best season he's ever had. The veteran does a lot on both sides of the baseball, playing multiple positions throughout his career. He's also a switch hitter, which instantly makes him more valuable than most other names.
Profar was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, posting a 134 OPS+. That included a showing with 24 home runs and a .280/.390/.459 slash line.
Despite having one of the best years of his career, Profar, who's almost 32 years old, might not be in line to get a contract that Chicago can't afford.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted his future deal, which was worth $44 million and will span over three campaigns.
"Jurickson Profar was one of the best value signings of the 2023-24 offseason. He inked a one-year contract with the Padres for a base salary of $1 million, then had a career year, finishing second in the NL with a .380 on-base percentage. He hit .280 with 24 home runs, 29 doubles and 10 stolen bases. He also made his first All-Star team. A multiyear deal awaits."
Less than $15 million AAV for a player who brings as much versatility as Profar seems like a steal. Even if he regresses a bit offensively, it shouldn't be to the point where $15 million would become an issue due to playing nearly every position.
He's spent most of his career in or near the West Coast, which could influence where he wants to play. Playing for the Cubs would give him a different look than ever before, but if the money is there and he believes they have a chance to win in the near future, the veteran might be interested in playing for the ball club.
Chicago needs more than one offensive player, but signing Profar would be a step in the right direction to fix some of their offensive problems.