Veteran Left-Handed Pitcher Predicted to Be Traded by Chicago Cubs
After losing another game on Wednesday, all signs officially point to the Chicago Cubs selling at the trade deadline. It's uncertain who and how much they're going to trade, but they're expected to do so after Jed Hoyer came out and essentially said the team wasn't going to be buyers.
If this is how it ends, one could argue this was one of the most disappointing Cubs seasons in recent memories. While they had some tough luck at parts during the year, this team was a lot further away than some expected entering the campaign.
It was ugly and, at times, unacceptable. It feels fair to say that Hoyer and others need to be on the heat seat.
While trading players and getting favorable packages in return could help him keep his job, it ultimately needs to be shown on the big league field that they have enough to get the job done.
There are multiple players who Chicago could trade. With some veteran talent on the roster, there's more than one reason to deal them, too.
For one, they could help the organization get back prospects who, could either help the team in the future on the field, or be used in a trade during the offseason.
Most importantly, moving veterans should allow some of the prospects who haven't been called up yet to get a chance. At some point, they need to see if they have guys in their highly-rated farm system who can make an impact in the big leagues.
As for the veterans who could be shipped out, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic predicted that Drew Smyly would be one of the players traded.
"The veteran left-handed pitcher has turned himself into an effective reliever again, and he also brings significant experience as a starter and in the postseason, all while working on an expiring contract."
Smyly was a starter for much of his career, but has been used exclusively out of the bullpen this season. He's been solid, posting a 2.79 ERA, 149 ERA+, and has struck out 33 in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
If the Cubs were in the hunt to make the playoffs, he'd be a valuable reliever to keep around. Instead, there isn't much of a reason to keep him, as multiple contending teams are searching for relief pitching.
He's 35 years old and not elite by any means, so the package likely won't be great, but something is better than nothing.