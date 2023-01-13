Relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli signs with the Chicago Cubs as a relief pitcher after time with the Philadelphia Phillies.

One chapter closes and another one opens.

That’s the case for right-handed relief pitcher Vinny Nittoli.

Just released by the Philadelphia Phillies, Nittoli has reportedly been signed to a one-year deal by the Chicago Cubs with an invitation to spring training, according to Bob Nightengale.

The report stated that Nittoli will earn $775,000 in the Major Leagues or $162,000 in the Minors.

The 32-year-old Nittoli pitched two games for the Phillies last season and also appeared in the Minors for the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Over the last two seasons, Nittoli has pitched for five organizations in either MLB or the Minors.

Nittoli’s only other MLB appearance came with the Seattle Mariners in 2021 where he gave up one hit and two runs in one inning.

Nittoli was originally drafted by the Mariners in the 25th round of the 2014 draft.

