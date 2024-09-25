Watch: Chicago Cubs Second Baseman Hoerner Hits Sixth Home Run of Season
The Chicago Cubs clinched a .500-or-better season after taking it to the Philadelphia Phillies last night at Citizens Bank Park and winning 10-4.
After falling behind early in Wednesday's contest by a score of 4-0 through the third inning, the Cubs stormed back after a three-run homer from second baseman Nico Hoerner.
He stepped to the plate with two on and one out in the fourth inning to face Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez for the second time.
Hoerner would get a first pitch slider outside for ball one, getting ahead in the count 1-0.
The next pitch would be a sinker at the belt on the outer third that the second baseman would foul off to bring the count even 1-1.
After fouling off four more pitches and taking two more balls, Hoerner would see a full-count offering from the lefty starter.
The 3-2 pitch would be a sinker on the inner-third, just above the knees that Hoerner would pull into the seats in left field for his sixth home run of the season.
Hoerner's home run registered at 93.8 MPH off the bat, just getting over the wall to make the score 4-3.
Philadelphia's starter would get out of the inning without allowing any more runs or base runners by forcing a groundout and a pop-out.
Chicago is looking to play spoiler to the Phillies' playoff chase, as they are still trying to clinch a first-round bye.