WATCH: Chicago Cubs Slumping Shortstop Crushes Three Run Home Run Against A's
The Chicago Cubs returned home on Monday to begin a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, and they wasted no time getting the scoring started.
The Cubs got ahead quickly in the series opener against the Athletics thanks to their star shortstop, Dansby Swanson. The 30-year-old extended the lead to six in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run homer. The 15th homer of the season for Swanson went 362 feet to left field and had an exit velocity of 102.2 MPH, according to Statcast.
The deep ball was part of a five-run inning from the Cubs, who have had no trouble scoring over the past stretch of games. Heading into Monday, the team averaged 6.7 runs over their last six games.
The former first overall pick Swanson has struggled over that span after begining the month of September hot. Since the begining of the last road trip against, he has slumped, hitting only .179/.281/.214 with only one extra-base hit.
The Cubs are still fighting to keep their season alive. They are five games back from the final National League wildcard spot with only 12 games remaining after tonight's series opener with the Athletics. It may be too late to find a postseason bid for a veteran like Swanson, but finding valuable at-bats to head into the offseason strong never hurts.
The game is available on Marquee Sports Network. Cubs All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga is on the mound as he looks for his 14th win of the season.