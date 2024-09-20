WATCH: Chicago Shortstop Welcomes Back Former Cubs Pitcher with First Inning HR
The Chicago Cubs got the scoring early at Wrigley Field Friday against the Washington Nationals. After holding on to a 7-6 victory in the series opener on Thursday, the Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson put the team on the board in the opening frame.
Swanson took the seventh pitch Chicago saw against Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams deep for his 16th homer of the season. According to Statcast, the home run would have been gone in only three parks in Major League baseball. The long ball would have counted at Dodger Stadium, American Family Field (home of the Milwaukee Brewers), and of course, Wrigley Field.
Trevor Williams, the former Cub is returning to the mound for the first time since June after being out for nearly four months with a Right flexor muscle strain. Before his trip to the injured list, he was 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA and the Nationals were 9-2 across the 11 starts with him on the hill. He started strong with a strikeout to Cubs leadoff hitter Ian Happ, but Swanson made him pay for it. The homer came on a 1-1 count changeup from Williams that was sent 389 feet with an exit velocity of over 104 mph by Swanson.
The Cubs veteran infielder now has six home runs in his last 30 games and is hitting .274/.349/.478 over the same span. He has had a great start to the series against the Nationals as he went 3 for 4 in the opener on Thursday.
Chicago, currently at 78-75 is looking to move to four games over .500 with their second straight victory today. The game is currently available on Marquee Sports Network and MASN.