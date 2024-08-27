WATCH: Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Smashes Grand Slam in Blowout Over Pirates
The Chicago Cubs entered Monday evening's matchup with the NL Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates needing a win. Not only did they get the win, they completely dominated the Pirates.
When all was said and done, the Cubs defeated their division foe by a final score of 18-8.
Scoring 18 runs in any baseball game is an insane number.
Chicago was led by star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who belted a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning.
Take a look at Swanson's grand slam for yourself:
Swanson has had a bit of a down year this season. Hitting the grand slam was a great feeling for him and it helped extend the lead to 11-2.
Plenty of other players had dominant performances for the Cubs as well. Miguel Amaya went four-for-five at the plate to go along with four RBI. Isaac Paredes also smashed a solo home run.
Everyone in the lineup found some success against the Pittsburgh pitching staff. All night long, Chicago never let its foot off the gas.
With the win, the Cubs moved back to .500 at 66-66. They are still alive in the NL Wild Card race, even if the odds to actually get into the postseason are relatively small.
On Tuesday, Chicago will go for a second win against the Pirates. A series sweep would be a huge step towards their ultimate goal, but they need to take it one game at a time.
All season long, the Cubs have seemed to have another gear that they just haven't found. Clearly, the offense is capable of putting up runs in bunches. Hopefully, this momentum will carry forward and Chicago can keep putting up massive run numbers.
If they're going to make the improbable run to the postseason, the Cubs will need to come up with a big winning streak at some point. Last night's offensive eruption could be the turning point that they needed.