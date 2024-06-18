Watch: Ian Happ Hits Massive HR to Put Cubs Ahead of Giants
The Chicago Cubs are locked into a heated game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field. However, Ian Happ came through with one of the biggest plays that the Cubs have seen this season.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Happ unloaded on a pitch. He took the ball for a ride and a three-run home run.
Take a look at the massive Happ homer here:
While Chicago has been in a major slump of late, they have the talent to win. They proved that early in the regular season.
If they want to find a way to get into the playoffs, they are going to need their leaders to step up. Happ is certainly one of those leaders.
The offensive struggles have been well-documented this season for the Cubs. Chicago has struggled from a power perspective. Happ has the potential to be a key part of the turnaround if he can get hot.
So far this season, Happ has hit eight home runs to go along with 36 RBI. He has played his entire career with the Cubs and has shown flashes of star potential. Unfortunately, those flashes have not turned into consistently.
Even though Happ gave Chicago the lead in the bottom of the seventh, another big issue has been closing games out. Already, in the top of the eighth, the Cubs have given up a solo home run that trimmed the lead to 6-4.
Hopefully, Chicago can finish out this game and pick up a much-needed win.