Watch: Nico Hoerner Hits Second Home Run of Game for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs still trail the Philadelphia Phillies after the Phillies received insurance runs from a bases-clearing double from center fielder Brandon Marsh, but second baseman Nico Hoerner has given his best efforts to keep the Cubs in the game after hitting his second home run of the night in the sixth inning.
After hitting a three-run home run off Philadelphia starter Cristpher Sanchez in the top of the fourth, he would hit a solo shot off reliever Jose Ruiz to lead off the sixth.
Hoerner battled again, as he did with his three-run home run earlier in the night, fouling off a first-pitch sinker on the hands for 0-1.
The next pitch was a curveball on the outer third just above the knees that the second baseman swung at unsuccessfully for the second strike, running the count to 0-2.
Hoerner fouled off two more pitches and take a ball for a 1-2 count, before receiving a four-seam fastball at the letters that he pulled into the seats in left field for his seventh home run of the season.
This home run would leave the field of play faster than his first, registering 97 MPH off the bat.
He cut Chicago's deficit during the late innings of this game, but it could prove to be not enough for them to potentially play spoiler on Wednesday.
It has been a power-packed game from the outset, and after Hoerner's second home run of the night, that was the fifth total homer from both teams combined.