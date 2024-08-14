What to Expect on Wednesday as Chicago Cubs Take On Guardians in Primetime Showdown
The Chicago Cubs are fresh off of two straight losses against the Cleveland Guardians. On Wedneday night, they will look to avoid a series sweep.
More importantly, the Cubs are trying to get back in the win column as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive. With the season moving forward quickly, every game is extremely important.
On the season heading into tonight's matchup, Chicago holds a 59-62 record. They are currently nine games back in the National League Central division race and are five games back in the NL Wild Card chase.
Over their last six games, the Cubs have gone 4-2. They have shown some signs of life recently, but truly need to win tonight's game to get back in the swing of the recent success they have had.
Taking the mound for Chicago tonight will be Jameson Taillon. After not being moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Taillon has struggled.
Through his last three starts, Taillon has given up 12 earned runs, 21 hits, and has struck out 12. He did pick up the win in his last outing, but it wasn't pretty.
Looking at the Guardians, they are set to trot out 36-year-old veteran Alex Cobb as their starter.
Cobb, who was acquired at the trade deadline, has pitched in one game this season with Cleveland. He ended up with the loss, giving up five runs, four of them being earned, in 4.2 innings.
With Cobb taking the mound, the Cubs have to be thinking about big run production. Cobb is still freshly returned from injury and clearly did not pitch a clean game in his season debut. He's not bad, but Chicago should be able to score.
Craig Counsell and company have to figure out their consistency. When the Cubs play to their full potentital, they win baseball games. Unfortunately, they have too many lapses where the team simply doesn't show up.
They will need their key hitters like Cody Bellinger, Isaac Paredes, and Nico Hoerner to step up this evening.
Hopefully, Chicago will be able to pick up a much-needed win. They are still very much in play for a spot in the postseason. However, that can change very quickly if they string a few more losses together.
Make sure to tune in to see if the Cubs can pull off the big win tonight at 6:40 p.m. EST. This one has the promise of being a very entertaining game.