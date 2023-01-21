Here is the current list of which Chicago Cubs players are participating in the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic.

It might be the middle of winter, but the hope of spring and all it brings is just around the corner. For baseball lovers, this spring is even more special. Not only will we get to enjoy Spring Training, but the World Baseball Classic is here!

It's a special moment for baseball players as well as they get to represent their country or heritage. It's an honor many hope to have.

The Chicago Cubs are sending quite a few of their players to tournament and we thought it would be good to catch up on which players are currently slated to play. Again, these names can change as statuses and availability shift. Bryan Smith of Bleacher Nation did a great job compiling the current list!

Matt Mervis-Israel

Miles Mastrobuoni-Italy

Ben DeLuzio-Italy

Trey Mancini-Italy

Owen Caissie-Canada

Danis Correa-Colombia

Roenis Elías-Cuba

Esteban Quiroz-Mexico

Nick Madrigal-Mexico

Javier Assad-Mexico

Marcus Stroman-Puerto Rico

Seiya Suzuki-Japan

The group stage games that include Italy and Mexico will be some of the ones that Cubs fans will want to tune into as Chicago has quite a few representatives from each country.

