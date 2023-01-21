Which Chicago Cubs Are Competing in the World Baseball Classic?
It might be the middle of winter, but the hope of spring and all it brings is just around the corner. For baseball lovers, this spring is even more special. Not only will we get to enjoy Spring Training, but the World Baseball Classic is here!
It's a special moment for baseball players as well as they get to represent their country or heritage. It's an honor many hope to have.
The Chicago Cubs are sending quite a few of their players to tournament and we thought it would be good to catch up on which players are currently slated to play. Again, these names can change as statuses and availability shift. Bryan Smith of Bleacher Nation did a great job compiling the current list!
- Matt Mervis-Israel
- Miles Mastrobuoni-Italy
- Ben DeLuzio-Italy
- Trey Mancini-Italy
- Owen Caissie-Canada
- Danis Correa-Colombia
- Roenis Elías-Cuba
- Esteban Quiroz-Mexico
- Nick Madrigal-Mexico
- Javier Assad-Mexico
- Marcus Stroman-Puerto Rico
- Seiya Suzuki-Japan
The group stage games that include Italy and Mexico will be some of the ones that Cubs fans will want to tune into as Chicago has quite a few representatives from each country.
