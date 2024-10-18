Why Chicago Cubs Should Not Entertain Bringing Back Veteran Reliever
The Chicago Cubs were flat-out not good enough in 2024 as has been the case now for four seasons in a row, all ending in missed playoff appearances.
As Jed Hoyer and team brass approach an offseason that could prove to be critical in the direction of the franchise for the next decade, bringing in talent and being willing to spend money will of course be key. But making the right decisions with regards to players Chicago is already paying - and perhaps shouldn't be - will go a long way towards allowing cash to be spent elsewhere in places it's actually needed.
One decision Hoyer will face is whether or not to bring back former starter turned relief pitcher Drew Smyly.
Prior to the 2023 season, Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million deal that included a mutual option of $10 million for the 2025 season. With his production seemingly moving in the wrong direction and Smyly already 35, Zach Pressnell of FanSided does not think the Cubs should even consider picking up the option even though Smyly will almost assuredly opt into his side of it.
"Since coming to the Cubs, Smyly has moved to the bullpen, where he's been a mediocre arm at best at this point in his career," Pressnell wrote. "Since he's such a respected member of the team, Hoyer may feel inclined to bring him back, but it wouldn't be the best decision for the team. That money could and should be used to bring in real impactful players this winter."
When Smyly arrived to Chicago prior to the 2022 season, he pitched his first year exclusively as a starter with 22 appearances and a 3.47 ERA in 106.1 innings thrown. In 2023, he started pitching out of the bullpen while he struggled as a starter, finishing the year with 41 appearances and 23 starts with a dismal 5.00 ERA.
This season, Smyly made the most appearances in a season he has made in over a decade with 50 of them and no starts.
The simple fact is that at his age and pedestrian at best production over the last two years, Smyly is no longer worth the eight-figure number that picking up his option would command.
The fact that the Cubs placed him on waivers late in the season - he would clear and return to the team - speaks volumes about what Smyly is in 2024.
Chicago needs to get younger and start to move into a new era after back-to-back 83-79 records.
Picking up the option and bringing Smyly back would be quite literally the opposite of that and send a message to fans that what the team has done in the last four seasons has been good enough.