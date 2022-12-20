Can Taillon Really Reach 200 Innings Pitched Next Season for the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs have a new starter in town in the form of Jameson Taillon. He figures to slot in right behind ace Marcus Stroman in the rotation for the upcoming 2023 MLB season.

With all eyes set on contention, Taillon has another goal in mind: reach 200 innings pitched this season. He made it pretty clear he thinks he can do it in his first appearance with the media since being signed by the Cubs.

“It’s definitely realistic,” said Taillon.

“I think innings are kind of making their way back again,” he said. “This year I think a lot more guys could have hit 200 innings, but early in the year we were all working on pitch counts and stuff because of the lockout. In the month of April I know the Yankees, most of us, were throwing 75 pitches every time. I think guys could have increased their innings by like 10 or 15.”

For reference, Taillon's career high in innings pitched is 191.0 back in 2018 for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He registered a 3.20 ERA that season, the best of his career. He also tossed two complete games in the same season, the best in all of the Major Leagues.

So, it seems he likes putting some innings on his arm.

The Chicago Cubs needed a guy like Taillon, and if he remains healthy, he very well could become one of the most effective starters in the National League.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!